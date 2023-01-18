Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 am.
Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
The state park has partnered with Florida-based company The Hyppo for refreshing seasonal popsicles to enjoy during the celebration. The Hyppo makes delightful, all-natural ice pops from everything under the sun, using only the freshest fruit they can find. Popsicles will be served at the 10:30 a.m. presentation and are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Regular park admission will apply for this event. For more information, please visit the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park’s Facebook page or call the state park at 352-423-5600.
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is at 9225 W. Fishbowl Drive, Homosassa Springs.
Kate Spratt is park services specialist for Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.
