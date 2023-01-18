CC Joe Dube Lu one.jpg

Visitors and local residents are all invited to stop by the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park to wish Lu the hippo a happy 63rd birthday Jan. 27.

 Joe Dube / Special to the Chronicle

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 am.

Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.

