Get into the Christmas Spirit by attending the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club’s Parade of Trees on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church.
The church is at 4705 W. Gulf-to Lake Highway in Lecanto.
This is a fun time for the whole family to enjoy the evening while Santa greets the children as everyone views the beautiful lit, decorated and themed Christmas trees on display.
It is a free event. All that is required is to contribute a new, unwrapped toy or a nonperishable food item when entering.
Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club will be turning 25 years old soon and they are also celebrating 20 years of hosting the Parade of Trees.
This club is part of Pilot Club International who celebrated over 100 years of service. They give back generously to their own communities and raise funds for various other charities and organizations.
Jen Henninger is the president; Elain Cuomo and Gidget Lefkowitz are the co-chairs of the Parade of Trees.
All 25 trees are lit and themed decorated. There will be 6 1/2- to 7-foot full trees, 6-foot pencil trees, 6-foot slim trees and 4 1/2-foot condo trees for sale.
“Our Pilots will be selling Greek desserts and raffle tickets for the wonderful array of gift baskets, children’s bikes and a lotto board raffle each evening,” said Gidget Lefkowski.
Longtime member and board member Jean Marie Patterson said, “the attendees will choose ‘the Best of the Show,’ while they view these outstanding trees.”
The last half hour of each evening, the winners of the raffles will be drawn so they can take home what they have won.
This is a Chronicle- sponsored event.
“All items of nonperishable food or new, unwrapped toys that people donate to enter the tree view go to the Citrus United Basket, CUB,” said Patterson.
All proceeds from this gala go to the Pilot Club’s numerous local charities in the community and towards organizations and programs this club supports.
