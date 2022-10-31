CC Blues Lauren Mitchell

Blues artist Lauren Mitchell will take the stage at 2 p.m. Mitchell possesses a voice that is a “... soul-stirring voice and an arresting presence” to quote music producer Tony Braunagel.

 Special to the Chronicle

Three dynamic blues bands step onto the stage for the 26th annual Blues ‘n BBQ starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, directly behind the Olde Mill House Gallery and Museum Café at 10466 Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa.

The 26th annual event organized by Nature Coast Friends of Blues (NCFB) raises funds for Susan B. Mitchell Memorial Music scholarships; support for area public school bands and for instrument repair and replacement.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.