Three dynamic blues bands step onto the stage for the 26th annual Blues ‘n BBQ starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, directly behind the Olde Mill House Gallery and Museum Café at 10466 Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa.
The 26th annual event organized by Nature Coast Friends of Blues (NCFB) raises funds for Susan B. Mitchell Memorial Music scholarships; support for area public school bands and for instrument repair and replacement.
Tickets are $35 per person and available at The Museum Café, Oysters Restaurant at 606 U.S. 19 in Crystal River and The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, One Courthouse Square in Inverness. The event spotlights home-style barbecue which is available for purchase. Beer, wine, soda, water and baked goods will be sold. The Museum Café will be open to purchase food.
James “Boe” Anderson, president of the Nature Coast Friends of Blues (NCFB), has renewed the event after the pandemic-induced hiatus. The playbill features three bands for this year’s event. The afternoon begins at noon with Boe Cat and the Cool Corporate Cats. The quartet is led by Anderson and includes P. D. Smith on guitar; Joe Donato on saxophone and keyboards and drummer Mike Guffin.
Lauren Mitchell follows the Cats onto the large stage facing the tree-shaded outdoor venue at 2 p.m. Mitchell possesses a voice that is a “... soul-stirring voice and an arresting presence” to quote music producer Tony Braunagel. She brings “A mesmerizing performer with a voice for the ages ...” writes Jack Sullivan from Blues Music Magazine.
Rounding out the afternoon of blues is 21 Blue at 4 p.m. Blues for the 21st century, featuring Longineu Parsons and Ted Shumate, that will take you from Louis Armstrong to Howlin’ Wolf to Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix and beyond.
Parsons has been hailed by critics internationally as one of the world’s finest trumpet players. He also performs on recorder, flute, percussion and is a vocalist. Acclaimed worldwide, guitarist Ted Shumate has performed and recorded with some of the most famous musicians in the history of jazz and blues.
Bring chairs and insect repellant, but please leave pets, coolers, food and drink at home. The Museum Cafe will be open for food and beverages during the event. For information or directions, call 352-628-1081 or 352-628-9411.
