Children's author Kathleen Small of Brooksville has been dreaming about writing and horses and writing about horses for years.
Now, the member of Citrus Writers has published two novels aimed at middle grade students, books which also are a fast-paced read for adults looking for some armchair adventure.
"A Dress to Remember," which Small as K.L. Small self-published in March, is a magical fairytale about a self-centered princess, challenged to save her kingdom with the help of a magical dress.
"The Magic Carousel," published in July, is an action-adventure time-travel fantasy about a boy who proves his bravery by hopping aboard a carousel and riding various wood-carved steeds into different historical periods with the help of his grandfather's magical ring.
Small plans sequels in her "Brass Rings Series," including "The Christmas Carousel," which she plans to release in November, and "The Haunted Carousel," which should be out in 2024.
The books' illustrator is Brandon Dorman, who is one of the illustrators of R. L. Stine's "Goosebump" series.
Small, who lives on a 15-acre horse ranch, Carousel Acres, said she's also working on a memoir about "the horses in my life and how I got from a one-bedroom apartment in Queens, N.Y, to a 15-acre horse ranch."
At the moment, Small and her husband, Rick, have two horses and four barn cats.
The native New Yorker said she always loved reading -- and reading about horses.
"I was horse crazy," she said. But following equine pursuits wasn't always easy as a big city girl.
"When we went to an amusement park, I would run to the carousel," she said.
And she also loved to ride the live ponies that would go round and round a small corral.
When she attended what-was-then New York State University at Binghamton, she took horseback riding and horsemanship as her two required physical education classes.
Although Small started out as a creative writing major, her engineer father persuaded her to set her sights on what might be a more practical degree. She shifted her focus to a double major in environmental studies and geography. Then she earned a master's degree in geography from Syracuse University.
She worked for New York State Electric and Gas and later for a Florida utility, which now is Duke Energy. Her specialties were communications, community relations, change management, and permitting for power plants.
Kathleen and Rick moved to Florida in 1988. Their children are Kyle and Kelly. And Kyle and his wife, Brooke, have a daughter, Piper.
Kathleen retired from Duke Energy in 2015, and she and Rick, who have lived at various spots around Florida, moved to their horse ranch in 2019.
Kathleen said she's been writing on and off since elementary school and served as poetry editor of her high school's literary magazine and as energy editor of a science journal in college.
Over the years, "I would write short stories, but I wasn't pursuing publication," she said.
One early writing experience that made an impact was when her college rhetoric teacher assigned the class to keep observational journals that would serve not as diaries but as detailed looks at what was happening around the students.
The professor collected the journals midway through the class, and when he returned them, he told the class he was disappointed with the results.
But then he started reading from one of the journals. It was Kathleen's.
The professor commended her for her attention to detail and remarked about how such precision writing is powerful.
Kathleen said that message has helped her understand that it is through specific, detailed descriptions that authors can transport readers to the world of their stories.
Readers "can imagine themselves there," she said.
In "A Dress to Remember," the author describes a magical dress that presents corresponding images along its hemline as Princess Zarina tells stories.
The dress also rescues the princess several times, including once when she loses her footing in a lake and sinks to the bottom.
Then, she discovers the dress has sleeves "that she could use like a rudder while the skirt pushed her forward. She relaxed and kicked her feet, making ripples in the water."
In "The Magic Carousel," the 10-year-old protagonist struggles with his grades at school and with a bully, while at the same time, the boy's grandfather has taken over the boy's bedroom after moving in with the boy's family. The boy has been banished to a bed in the basement. The young man, Rusty, also has to cope with a father who's an alcoholic.
This setup is poignant, realistic, and believable.
When Rusty learns from his grandfather about the magical qualities of the horses on a carousel near their house, qualities that are activated by a brass ring, he finds himself in scenes such as one in which he and a fire horse do what they can to extinguish a tenement blaze.
Rusty is on a mission to rescue a baby inside a burning building. He finds the baby but their exit is blocked. He carries the baby to a basement, where he must break a window to escape. The only potentially sharp object he finds is a broom handle.
"The grass cracked but did not shatter. The second swing sent pieces of glass flying. Outside, firefighters called out directions over the roar of the fire."
The details place the reader in that basement with Rusty.
Author Small does a fair bit of research to get her historical details accurate.
Her books not only are entertainment but educational tools. She has a map of the "Cygnia Kingdom" at the beginning of "A Dress to Remember" to help orient readers, as well as "Family History Notes" at the end, so readers can keep track of which royal belongs to what family.
In "The Magic Carousel," Small goes even further.
At the end of "The Magic Carousel," she has factual and historical vignettes.
For example, there's a brief history of carousels, pit ponies, and medieval tournaments.
There's also a glossary of such terms as "long sword," "mountain men," and "quintain" (a piece of equipment used in training for jousting).
Although it might appear that Small spends the bulk of each day writing, she said she reserves her mornings for her horses and her afternoons for writing.
Her writing efforts earned her a Silver Award in 2020 as part of the Florida Writers Association's Royal Palm Literary Awards for her story, "Memory Lane Park," published in the group's anthology, "Thrills and Chills."
She has published other short stories, as well. In addition, she said she's working on a women's fiction novel.
Her website is https://kathleenlsmall.com. She's also on Facebook and Twitter. Her books are on Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, and other online outlets. Readers can sign up for her monthly newsletter on her website.
Small is serious about her writing. She said she still is interested in signing with a traditional publisher.
And as with most writers, on occasion, "I have doubts that I am wasting my time," she said.
But then, someone in her book audience tells her, "That was great," after reading one of her tomes and such affirmations help Small put her writing pursuits in perspective.
Writing, she said, "is the ability to share a story. There's an energy in feeling that somebody's going to read it."
For Small, "I have a lot of fun doing it (writing). I feel I have a responsibility to share it with others."
