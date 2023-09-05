CC Kathleen Small

At the Floral City Library, Kathleen Small displays the anthologies in which she's published short stories, the two middle-grade children's books she's published, and postcards and other written material that publicize her children's books, "A Dress to Remember," and "The Magic Carousel." Small's pen name is K.L. Small.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Children's author Kathleen Small of Brooksville has been dreaming about writing and horses and writing about horses for years.

Now, the member of Citrus Writers has published two novels aimed at middle grade students, books which also are a fast-paced read for adults looking for some armchair adventure.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.