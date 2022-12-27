Auditions for “Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” a play about the two men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous, are set for Jan. 17-18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at BE the CCAUSE, 1641B W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Under Siege Enterprises and Two Pence Productions will be staging the show at the end of March/early April at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness. The producers may book other performances of the show at additional venues during April.
It would be appreciated if a monologue is prepared, although this is not mandatory. Roles include Bill W., a loud, proud, headstrong, extroverted idealist; Dr. Bob, who’s grumpy, depressed, joking, and inspired; Anne, a kindly, goodhearted, motherly figure who’s a wife of an alcoholic and who lives in Ohio; Lois, a self-possessed, hardworking, tough cookie who’s a wife of an alcoholic; a man who plays several comedic and dramatic roles; and a woman who plays several comedic and dramatic roles.
