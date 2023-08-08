Auditions for "Evil Dead: The Musical" are Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at BE the CCAUSE, 1641B W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The show that will be staged at the Valerie Theatre, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29 during the monthlong Cootertober festivities planned in Inverness.
Under Siege Enterprises/Two Pence Productions and the Twistid Arts Initiative are collaborating to produce the show. Those interested in auditioning should see www.betheccause.com for details and to sign up for an audition slot.
'Ripcord' auditions
The Valerie Players plan auditions Aug. 22-23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the city council chambers of the Inverness City Hall for the comedy, "Ripcord," by David Lindsay-Abaire. The players are to stage the play Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19.
"Ripcord" is about two mismatched women roommates in a senior living facility: Abby, who has kept her room to herself because she is so disagreeable, and Marilyn, her new, perpetually cheerful roommate who refuses to budge.
Actors are sought to play the roles of Abby, a a senior who is dry, sarcastic and bitter; Marilyn, a senior who is warm, kind and bubbly; Scott, a resident aide in in 20s or 30s; Benjamin, Lewis, and Clown, played by the same actor in his 40s; Colleen and Woman in White, played by the same actress in her 30s or 40s; Derek, Zombie Butler, and Masked Man, played by the same actor in his 30s or 40s.
The audition will include reading from the script. Call-backs will be Aug. 27. Call or text 516-647-5925 for information. Fran Rosato-Maurino directs the show. Inverness City Hall is at 212 W. Main St.
