Citrus County Libraries
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.
Central Ridge
352-746-6622
PowerPoint Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Artistic Doodling, 1 p.m.
Citrus Libraries Coping Connection, 1 p.m.
Color Me Happy, 12:30 p.m.
Watercolor Your World, 3:30 p.m.
PowerPoint Beyond the Basics, 10:15 a.m.
Citizenship Class, 3 p.m.
Diamondizers! (Diamond Painting), 1 p.m.
Coastal Region
352-795-3716
Community Jam Session, 1:30 p.m.
Adults Create Wall Hanger, 10:30 a.m.
Sit & Be Fit!, 10:30 a.m.
Tech Talk Alternatives to Cable, 2 p.m.
Friends of the Coastal Region Library Annual Meeting: Black Tie Talent — Dave DeLuca presents “Rat Pack Flashback”, 2 p.m.
Floral City
352-726-3671
Florida Seashells Past and Present, 10 a.m.
Master Gardener Seminar: Weeds, 1 p.m.
Whiz-Kid Wednesdays The Incredible Vacuum Chamber, 3:30 p.m.
Beginner Tai Chi, 10:45 a.m.
Beyond the Basics Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Homosassa
352-628-5626
Books & Babies, 10 a.m. Sew for Fun @Homosassa, 10 a.m.
Google: Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Everyday English, 5:30 p.m.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: presented by DOH-Citrus, 9 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Lakes Region
352-726-2357
Adults Create Painting Pots, 10:30 a.m.
Kids Monthly Maker Rock Pets, 4:30 p.m.
Tech Talk Social Media Getting Started, 2:30 p.m.
Quilting with the Inverness Quilters, 1 p.m.
Watercolor for Beginners Mixing and Color Theory, 10:30 a.m.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library
Citrus Springs Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students needing community service hours can volunteer on Saturdays. They can call the library and interview with Donna at 352-489-2313.
Citrus Springs Library needs good, reliable volunteers to work a three-hour shift each week. Library experience is not required. Office volunteers will greet patrons, check items in and out, reshelve items, make copies etc. Volunteer applications are available at the library.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library is not affiliated with the county library system, but is a standalone, state-licensed nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. They rely on community donations and host fundraisers throughout the year to keep their doors open.
Dunnellon Public Library
Call 352-438-2520 for information.
