CC artOasis continues

“Floating Bridges” by BH Spilios is a found-object assemblage inspired by lines from the poem of the same name by Spanish poet Frederico Garcia Lorca. The assemblage is part of the artOasis exhibit at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in downtown Inverness running through March 16.

 Photo courtesy of BH Spilios

An artOasis group showing titled “Glimpsing Paradise: Visual Art Inspired by Visionary Poems” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum continues in downtown Inverness through March 16. The galleries are open free of charge to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As a springboard for their third annual art show at the Old Courthouse Museum, the artists turned to a book – “Art and Wonder: An Illustrated Anthology of Visionary Poetry.” The book combines luminous poems with masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.