An artOasis group showing titled “Glimpsing Paradise: Visual Art Inspired by Visionary Poems” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum continues in downtown Inverness through March 16. The galleries are open free of charge to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
As a springboard for their third annual art show at the Old Courthouse Museum, the artists turned to a book – “Art and Wonder: An Illustrated Anthology of Visionary Poetry.” The book combines luminous poems with masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Each visual art piece in this year's show is displayed with phrases from a visionary poem and reflects how the artist was inspired by those words.
The exhibit includes paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor, pastel, found object assemblages; sculptures, collage; mixed media; tapestry and poetry. ArtOasis artists include Brenda Spilios, Joy Livingston, Michele Wirt, Jeanneine Cole, Christine Randle, Joi Sampsell, Susan Strawbridge and Jim Davis.
The Glimpsing Paradise exhibit is the third of the group’s joint exhibits held at the Old Courthouse. For more information, call 352-341-6429 or visit cccourthouse.org.
