The artOasis artists group presents an exhibit titled “Glimpsing Paradise” at the Old Courthouse Heritage now through Thursday, March 16. The museum gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A reception and opportunity to meet the artists will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 4-7 pm.
As a springboard for their third annual art show at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, the local artists of artOasis turned to a book titled "Art and Wonder: An Illustrated Anthology of Visionary Poetry." This book pairs luminous poems from all over the world with masterpieces from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The challenge for artOasis members was to read these poems that offer glimpses of realms beyond our everyday experience and to study the accompanying works of art that capture dreams, fantasies, epiphanies and, yes, paradise. Out of their year-long studying and reading came the name for this year's show, "Glimpsing Paradise."
Each visual art piece in this year's show is displayed with phrases from a visionary poem and reflects how the artist was inspired by those words. The exhibit includes paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor, pastel, found object assemblages; sculptures, collage; mixed media; tapestry and poetry.
ArtOasis artists include Brenda Spilios, Joy Livingston, Michele Wirt, Jeanneine Cole, Christine Randle, Joi Sampsell, Susan Strawbridge and Jim Davis.
The eight artOasis artists will also have a children's art activity at the Courthouse Museum on Saturday, Feb.4, from 10 a.m. until noon. The children, assisted by their parents, will be led by Joy Livingston and assisted by the other artists in using stencils to create cards.
The Glimpsing Paradise exhibit is the third of the group’s joint exhibits held at the Old Courthouse. For more information, call 352-341-6429 or visit cccourthouse.org.
