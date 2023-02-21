CC ACT robin hood.jpg

On stage through March 12 at the Art Center Theatre on the campus of the Art Center of Citrus County is the comedy “The Robin Hood Caper.” Seated is Kay Outland as Jessica Selby, standing are Adam Berry as Richard Collins and Chris Venable as Flora Langley. Purchase tickets at artcentertheatre.org.

“The Robin Hood Caper” is currently on stage at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills weekends through March 12.

It is a play full of comic tom foolery as a retired crook, Flora Langley, and three of her senior scam accomplishes hold their semi-annual meeting at her nephew’s home for a meeting of their private club, “Charities Anonymous.”

Pysanki eggs decorated by local artist Teresa Hrobuchak. The Art Center of Citrus County will be celebrating Ukrainian contributions to American Easter tradition on April 13 with a Pysanky workshop offered by Hrobuchak.

