On stage through March 12 at the Art Center Theatre on the campus of the Art Center of Citrus County is the comedy “The Robin Hood Caper.” Seated is Kay Outland as Jessica Selby, standing are Adam Berry as Richard Collins and Chris Venable as Flora Langley. Purchase tickets at artcentertheatre.org.
Pysanki eggs decorated by local artist Teresa Hrobuchak. The Art Center of Citrus County will be celebrating Ukrainian contributions to American Easter tradition on April 13 with a Pysanky workshop offered by Hrobuchak.
“The Robin Hood Caper” is currently on stage at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills weekends through March 12.
It is a play full of comic tom foolery as a retired crook, Flora Langley, and three of her senior scam accomplishes hold their semi-annual meeting at her nephew’s home for a meeting of their private club, “Charities Anonymous.”
They learn that her nephew, Richard Collins, who owns the local newspaper, is in debt and the newspaper is about to be acquired by the corrupt mayor he had exposed in an earlier article. The seniors get involved to help save the newspaper, as well as her nephew’s engagement to Jessica Selby.
It’s a rollicking, laugh-out-loud play that everyone will enjoy from the comfortable stadium seating in the theater. Show times Friday/Saturday are 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 each and can be purchase online at Artcentertheatre.org.
Folks who want to try their hand at painting, come on out and paint a beautiful lotus flower and lily pad masterpiece on March 9 at the “Paint and Sip,” held at 6 p.m. in the AE Building on the Art Center campus. Instructor Debbie Newman, an award-winning artist, will lead the project.
All supplies are furnished, including refreshments for only $25 for members or $35 for nonmembers. Sign up before March 4 online at artcentertheatre.org.
Looking ahead, April is egg-dying time. This beautiful art form has merged into our culture from Ukrainian Pysanky traditions.
The Art Center will be celebrating Ukrainian contributions to American Easter tradition on April 13 with a Pysanky workshop offered by Teresa Hrobuchak, an American Ukrainian.
A once-in-a lifetime opportunity, the workshop is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bag lunch; drinks, all supplies and tools provided for the creation of two eggs per student. The public is invited to the demonstration starting at 10 a.m. for $5 per member or $10 per nonmember. The workshop fee is $40 for members or $50, nonmembers.
Register for the workshop at the box office or online at artcentertheatre.org. Class size is limited, so register early — no later than April 9. Attendance to the demonstration can pay at the door.
The Art Center of Citrus County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operating since 1973; located on the corner of Norvell Bryant Highway and 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. It is a campus of two buildings: a state-of-the-art Community Theatre and the Art and Education Building for Visual and Photographic Arts. For more information about other events, visit www/artcenterofcitruscounty.org.
Sharon Harris is an artist, art teacher, play director, actor, former president of the Art Center and current president of the Ocala Art Group and public relations director of Acrylic Painters USA.
