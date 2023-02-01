CC Pat Brady art talk

Pat Brady shows off her wreath made during the Art Center of Citrus County’s monthly Lunch and Learn project in December. The Lunch and Learn project for Feb 9, noon to 3 p.m., is creating a Zentangle Gift Bag. Cost is members, $15; nonmembers, $20. Register at gschwenkler@yahoo.com.

 Special to the Chronicle

What a way to start 2023, the Art Center’s 50th anniversary year.

In January, on the Art Center Theatre stage production of “I Love a Piano” songs by Irving Berlin and story line by Rod Rederick and Michael Berkeley was a box office smash, not a seat was left to be sold. The fabulously talented concert pianist Danielle Flury-Downey directed and conducted the performers and orchestra as they made a journey down the 20th century memory lane of Berlin’s most famous songs.

CC Sharon Harris Art Talk column sig mug

Sharon Harris

Art Talk

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.