What a way to start 2023, the Art Center’s 50th anniversary year.
In January, on the Art Center Theatre stage production of “I Love a Piano” songs by Irving Berlin and story line by Rod Rederick and Michael Berkeley was a box office smash, not a seat was left to be sold. The fabulously talented concert pianist Danielle Flury-Downey directed and conducted the performers and orchestra as they made a journey down the 20th century memory lane of Berlin’s most famous songs.
Following this fantastic show, opening on stage in the Theatre on Feb. 24 is the hilarious comedy, “The Robin Hood Caper” published by Fred Carmichael. It will run for only three weekends, closing with a Sunday matinee March 12. It is selling fast, so best buy your tickets today at ArtcenterTheatre.org.
Meanwhile in the Art and Education Building, In December, several folks gathered for the last Lunch and Learn where a lot of laughter and socializing brought folks together to make holiday wreaths. Now, on Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m, everyone plus their friend is invited to join in with their scissors to have lunch and create their own Zentagle Gift Bag.
Gerri Schwenkler, an award-winning artist, will lead this fun-filled demonstration. Everyone is to bring a lunch, some sharpies, ribbon, embellishments and their scissors to join in the fun.
To register, contact gschwenkler@yahoo.com by Feb. 4. Fee for the workshop is members $15; nonmembers $20 and some supplies are included. Membership is $35 annually, August to September.
Looking ahead, the March 9 project is an evening to “Sip and Paint” at 6 p.m.; April 13 the project is creating a “Ukrainian Easter Egg” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Camera Club, which meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m., is sponsoring a challenge to photographers on using “Natural Light” to be viewed Feb. 6 during their meeting. If you are interested, contact rcoffman4@tampabay.rr.com.
The group also plans a fun-filled outing to the dog agility training center on Feb 10, 8 a.m. Bring a chair, your camera or sketchbook and enjoy capturing the training and bonding of dog and man during their exercises. Refreshments are available; if you are interested in tagging along, contact ksobrien@live.com.
For more information about other events and ticket prices, visit ArtcenterofCitrusCounty.org. The Art Center is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1973. The contemporary, two-building campus of the Art Center is at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills on Norvell Bryant Highway.
Sharon Harris is an artist, art teacher, play director, actor, former president of the Art Center and current president of the Ocala Art Group and public relations director of Acrylic Painters USA.
