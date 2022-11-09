The Art Center of Citrus County is proud to feature Inverness watercolor artist Susan Strawbridge in the Art Center Theatre Gallery through Jan. 11, 2023.
Strawbridge has been painting and drawing as long as she can remember. Through the years, she has explored various media including graphite, pastels, and acrylics before settling on her favorite medium of watercolor.
Her watercolors are paintings of natural subjects with an emphasis on color and how light falling across these subjects reveals them in a new and interesting way. Favorite themes include close-ups of plants, birds, animals and landscapes found along the Nature Coast of Florida.
She recently retired from Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, a place where she says she always finds inspiration from Florida's wildlife and the natural surroundings.
Strawbridge studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York City and received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago. She has also learned much from attending workshops, in particular those taken with artist Pat Weaver.
Strawbridge is a Signature member of the Florida Watercolor Society. Her work has been exhibited in Florida, New York and in the Midwest and in local and regional shows, where she has received several awards.
Be sure to visit the Art Center of Citrus County to view Strawbridge's work, as well as the works of regional artists currently on exhibit in the galleries in the Art and Education Building across from the Art Center Theatre, on the corner of Annapolis Avenue and Norvelle Bryant Highway in Citrus Hills.
The exhibits are free and open to the public weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekends during the current play on stage, “Let’s Murder Marsha.” For more information about plays and other art events and activities on the Art Center campus, visit www.artcenterofcitruscounty.net.
