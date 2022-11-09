Next year the nonprofit, all-volunteer, Art Center of Citrus County will celebrate 50 years of providing an artistic outlet in Citrus County, and today the organization provides community theater, local artists’ gallery exhibitions, an active camera club and a youth academy.
And we are busier than ever. The Art Center Theatre is the only state of the art, fixed seating, dedicated to community theatre in Citrus County and it offers a full season of plays and musicals. The theater opened its 2022-23 play season to a well-attended comedy, “The Outsider” in September. The play ran for three weekends.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The second play of this season, “Lets Murder Marsha” by Monk Ferris directed by Pam Schreck, also a comedy, opened the weekend of Nov. 4 and will continue on stage Nov. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.
The play tells the story of a happy housewife, Marsha, who is addicted to murder mysteries, overhearing her loving husband discussing her birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her, it sounds like they are planning to murder her.
Through broad comedy, fast and nonstop, this is a terrific show for the family. Friday and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are 2 p.m. For information about this hilarious play, call the box office at 352-746-7606 or purchase tickets online at artcentertheatre.org.
Meanwhile the Art Gallery in the Art and Education building is open to the public, 1-4 p.m. weekdays. On exhibit is the Nature Coast Exhibition containing the works by regional artists that were judged and awards presented at a reception Nov. 4. The exhibition will be on display through December.
Also in the A&E Building during the week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, member artists participate in studio time together; and every first Monday of the month the Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. to discuss outings, events and new techniques about photography.
Looking forward, the Youth Academy, which provides affordable artistic and technical drama education for youths 7 to 17, is in rehearsal for its December musical play “The Nifty Fifties” by Tim Kelly with music lyrics by Bill Francoeur; directed by Karrie Bailey, Danielle Flury and Lisa Petersen.
This is a funny, toe-tapping tribute to the 1950s. It tells the story of Gracie Stanley, who has gotten herself into hot water by promising to deliver her distant cousin, rock star Ziggy Springer, for the high school dance. When Ziggy is unavailable, she and her friends decide to fake his appearance.
The story takes many turns and features memorable characters, portrayed by 28 young actors in the Academy. The youth play runs Dec. 9, 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Also in rehearsal are the January musical, “I Love a Piano” by Irving Berlin, brought to vibrant life with over 60 of Berlin’s most beloved songs presented by local vocal talent under the direction of Danielle Flury; and the February comedy, “The Robin Hood Caper” by Fred Carmichael and directed by Mary Stansfield.
The musical is on stage Jan. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, 2023, and the comedy follows on Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and12.
There are more programs coming in 2023 and volunteers are always needed; sign up at the box office if you are interested in auditioning or volunteering.
Visit the Art Center at 2644 N Annapolis Ave., Hernando, in Citrus Hills; or visit the website at artcenterofcitruscounty.org for program information; and put these dates on your calendar to attend the best, most comfortable little theater in Citrus County and/or to pursue creative interests in art with fellow artists and photographers.
Sharon Harris is past president of the Art Center of Citrus County and Ocala Art Group, an artist and signature member of APUSA, play director and actor. She is currently on the boards of Acrylic Painters USA, Ocala Art Group and is an art instructor at the Art Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.