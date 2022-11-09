Next year the nonprofit, all-volunteer, Art Center of Citrus County will celebrate 50 years of providing an artistic outlet in Citrus County, and today the organization provides community theater, local artists’ gallery exhibitions, an active camera club and a youth academy.

And we are busier than ever. The Art Center Theatre is the only state of the art, fixed seating, dedicated to community theatre in Citrus County and it offers a full season of plays and musicals. The theater opened its 2022-23 play season to a well-attended comedy, “The Outsider” in September. The play ran for three weekends.

