OCALA — The College of Central Florida Webber Gallery presents the “52nd Annual Florida Watercolor Society Exhibition” on view Sept. 25-Oct. 26. Visitors will see a diverse array of both traditional and experimental designs created with water-soluble media on materials from paper to clay-coated surfaces to illustration board.
More than 500 works were submitted by skilled artists affiliated with the Florida Watercolor Society, and 79 were selected and will be judged by Andy Evansen, a watercolor painter and signature member of the American Watercolor Society since 2015.
Evansen was featured on the cover of American Artist Magazine in 2005 after winning its international watercolor competition. He has taught national and international workshops and is a longtime signature member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Red River Watercolor Society, Northwest Watercolor Society and Plein Art Painters of America, as well as a member of the Salmagundi Club and California Art Club.
“Jurying a large watercolor society’s annual exhibition is always enjoyable because of the variety and skill level, and this year’s Florida Watercolor Society entrants didn’t disappoint,” Evansen said. “Watercolor is an incredibly diverse medium, and I want the public to see that when viewing the exhibition.
"I love original, thought-provoking works, and I often find myself asking, ‘How did the artist do that?’ or ‘What was this artist trying to say?’ and I hope the paintings selected elicit the same response from viewers.”
The community is invited to an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. Webber Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and admission is free. The Webber Gallery is at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road. For more information, visit CF.edu/Webber or call 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.
