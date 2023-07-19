CC Ocala exhibit

“Blue Butterflies” by Xi Guo.

 Special to the Chronicle

OCALA — The College of Central Florida Webber Gallery presents the “52nd Annual Florida Watercolor Society Exhibition” on view Sept. 25-Oct. 26. Visitors will see a diverse array of both traditional and experimental designs created with water-soluble media on materials from paper to clay-coated surfaces to illustration board.

More than 500 works were submitted by skilled artists affiliated with the Florida Watercolor Society, and 79 were selected and will be judged by Andy Evansen, a watercolor painter and signature member of the American Watercolor Society since 2015.

