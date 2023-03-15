Just in time for the Easter holiday and the spring season, the Citrus County Craft Council will host its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, April 1, in the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St. in Crystal River.
According to Jamie Cyrulik, publicist of the Citrus County Craft Council, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“There is no admission fee and there is free parking,” said Cyrulik. “Many Citrus County artists and crafters will be on hand with a wide variety of items for sale including handbags, jewelry, embroidered kitchen towels, soaps, delicious desserts, candles, one- of-a-kind wreaths, re jeweled items on glass and framed, solar wind chimes and many other homemade items.”
Featured crafters for this year’s Spring Fling are Sue Austin with her beautiful “Re Jeweled” items using vintage and new jewelry on glass and frames, and Pam Gudim, who has numerous wonderful one-of-a-kind wreath variations.
These two crafters are usually side by side at the CCCC shows.
(Pick up a copy of the Friday, March 24, Chronicle for profiles of both Sue Austin and Pam Gudim in the Scene section.)
Every participating crafter will donate one item to benefit the Homosassa Lions Club during this show, through sales of a raffle where patrons win items from various crafters who are participants in the Spring Fling show.
“We typically have about 50 vendors at this venue and currently do five shows a year, all at the armory, except in May, we will be at the Plantation,” Cyrulik said.
The show will have “a wide variety of passionate local vendors, several having their spring crafts for sale,” Cyrulik said.
Shoppers are advised to come early for the best selections and viewing of all the crafts and artsy items.
