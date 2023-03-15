CC Gnome art

The work of Vikki Ford, who owns Gnome Sweet Gnomes, will be among the offerings at the Spring Fling. Ford creates adorable gnomes from repurposed items.

 Special to the Chronicle

Just in time for the Easter holiday and the spring season, the Citrus County Craft Council will host its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, April 1, in the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St. in Crystal River.

This is an indoor show.

