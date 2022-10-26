Wanted: Four middle school-age boys and two girls – or thereabouts – who’d like to play a character in the traditional holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story,” when the Valerie Players present the show Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 at the theater in downtown Inverness.
Also sought: one adult male.
Linda Bega, treasurer with the Players, said the group is looking for the boys and girls, approximately ages 10-12, to perform in the show. Children who are older but who look as if they could be 10-12 are welcome to audition, she said.
The Players also could use an adult male, who might serve as a narrator, according to Bega and Susan Whitney, the group’s new president.
Auditions are Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the fountain, in the courtyard outside of the theater.
Bega said rehearsals start Nov. 2 and will be three days a week, starting at 6 p.m., although those who are cast will have to attend rehearsals only when their role is featured.
Other area groups also are presenting holiday shows, and the pool of potential child actors is being divided among the groups. Thus, the Players are welcoming all who are interested to audition.
Whitney said the Players have a tradition of offering holiday programs, and they plan to continue this season.
Participating in a play offers children “a chance try something new so they’re not just going to school,” Whitney said.
“A Christmas Story” is narrated by the adult Ralphie Parker and focuses on one Christmas, when as a child, he wanted a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
His mother, his teacher, and a department store Santa all warn him he could shoot his eye out. Nevertheless, the play – and the Players – are “very family-oriented,” Whitney said.
The show has been presented as a film, a stage play, and a musical. This is the stage play version.
The theater is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
