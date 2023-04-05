When a man with a case of temporary amnesia shows up at a Vermont bed and breakfast, it sets off a string of hilarity culminating in a question to the participants of whether what they thought they saw was actually what they saw.
When the man stumbles into the B&B in the offseason, he finds to his surprise that he was expected for the weekend. This is very nice, but the man doesn’t remember his own name. The attractive real estate agent calls him by one name, and the housekeeper calls him by another.
A business executive and his secretary appear with a confirmed reservation and call him by another name. A nightclub singer enters with her hunky boyfriend and recognizes him by yet another name.
As the amnesiac and the real estate agent band together to solve the mystery, they discover that people are not who they appear to be. The plot grows more hilarious until all the questions are answered in a surprise twist ending in the comedy "Don't Mention My Name."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Directed by Sharon Harris, with stage management by Lisa Nalepa, the play features performances by Edwin Martin as the amnesiac man, Sarah Schuyler as Jane, Cathy Woodall as Verla, Lenny Klatt as Dexter, DiAnne Klatt as Sylvia, Dorothy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Dylan Earnhart as Paul and Carol Hegranes as Wilma.
The play is presented on a set built by Gary Boesch, painted by Todd Mast and decorated by Mary Stansfield.
The play opens April 14 and runs for three weekends. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $21 and are available are available online at artcentertheatre.org or through the box office on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.