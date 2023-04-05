CC ACT dont mention my name

Edwin Martin as the Man, and Sarah Schuyler as Jane, the real estate agent, look at a suitcase filled with money in a scene from “Don’ t Mention My Name.”

 Special to the Chronicle

When a man with a case of temporary amnesia shows up at a Vermont bed and breakfast, it sets off a string of hilarity culminating in a question to the participants of whether what they thought they saw was actually what they saw.

When the man stumbles into the B&B in the offseason, he finds to his surprise that he was expected for the weekend. This is very nice, but the man doesn’t remember his own name. The attractive real estate agent calls him by one name, and the housekeeper calls him by another.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.