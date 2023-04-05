CC John, Patrick, Holly in love list

From left, John Telschow, Patrick Erhardt and Holly Sherwood explore what it’s like to date the perfect woman in “The Love List,” opening April 21 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

He's got 72 pages of lines to memorize before April 21 when "The Love List" opens at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness, and the Valerie Players' Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said he's grateful that some of those lines on some of those pages are just, "What?" or "Why?"

But Erhardt's got plenty of other lines as one of three characters in the comedy about drawing up your list of all the qualities you'd like in a potential romantic partner, then discovering you'd better be careful about what you've wished for.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.