He's got 72 pages of lines to memorize before April 21 when "The Love List" opens at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness, and the Valerie Players' Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said he's grateful that some of those lines on some of those pages are just, "What?" or "Why?"
But Erhardt's got plenty of other lines as one of three characters in the comedy about drawing up your list of all the qualities you'd like in a potential romantic partner, then discovering you'd better be careful about what you've wished for.
In the show, a messy statistician, Bill, played by John Telschow, receives a subscription to a dating service run by a gypsy.
Bill's best friend, novelist and womanizer Leon, played by Erhardt, helps Bill draw up his list of desirable characteristics for a woman.
Leon leaves to take the list to the gypsy, and shortly thereafter, Justine, played by Holly Sherwood, shows up.
Justine seems to have all the attributes Bill has asked for and also seems to know more details about Bill than seems logical.
"It's not your traditional love story," Erhardt said. "And it all starts to unravel in Act Two."
Erhardt, who also directs the show, said "The Love List," by Canadian playwright Norman Foster, is being presented in spring, "when we all think about renewing our love, when the world renews itself and falls in love."
Beth Herndon is stage manager.
The play is "a neat love story with a surprise ending," Erhardt said. "It's guaranteed to make you laugh."
Performance dates are April 21-22 and April 28-28 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the theater's box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general questions about the theater, call 352-341-7850.
