One of Citrus County’s favorite holiday traditions, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park host the Celebration of Lights, featuring Sebastian Hawes’ Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment.
The event begins Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs nightly through Friday, Dec. 23. The park will open at 5:30 p.m. these evenings and remain open until 9 p.m.
The Celebration of Lights will feature the visual and audio talents of Sebastian Hawes through a unique synchronized light and sound extravaganza, turning the park’s Garden of the Springs into a spectacle of dancing light after dark.
Glittering holiday lights, ornate decorations and festive music will set the perfect atmosphere for creating a lasting holiday family memory.
A variety of energetic entertainment will be featured nightly in the Garden of the Springs:
- Saturday, Dec. 17: The Celebration kicks off with Lisa Coan singing heart and soul. Santa arrives to visit with the children. Entertainment is sponsored by Love Honda/Motorsports.
- Sunday, Dec. 18: 1950s R&B music with Stan Prinston of The Flamingos. Entertainment is sponsored by SoundWay Consulting, Inc.
- Monday, Dec. 19: From the 1950s to today, enjoy singer Mike Webb. Entertainment sponsored by Kane’s Ace Hardware.
- Tuesday, Dec 20: Classic and southern rock provided by Curtis Frazier, the Lone Rider. Entertainment sponsored by Brannen Bank and Nature’s Resort RV Park.
- Wednesday, Dec 21: Casey Young performs as a one-man show with a Jimmy Buffett vibe. Sponsored by MRI Associates of Crystal River and Caffee & Rausch of Raymond James.
- Thursday, Dec. 22: Music of the Janis Joplin era with JoJo Jones. Entertainment sponsored by Crumps Landing.
- Friday, Dec 23: Join us for entertainment by Billy “Elvis” Lindsey. Santa arrives to visit with the children. Entertainment sponsored by Winn-Dixie Homosassa.
A cash donation of $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 through 12 is suggested. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free.
For our visitors’ convenience, transportation will be provided via tram from the Visitor Center parking lot on U.S. 19 to the West entrance on Fishbowl Drive. Pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the park office at 352-423-5600, Monday through Friday.
The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park appreciate the event sponsorships of our community partners: Love Honda/Motorsports, MRI Associates of Crystal River, Caffee & Rausch of Raymond James, Nature’s Resort RV Park, Brannen Bank, Kane’s Ace Hardware, Winn-Dixie Homosassa, SoundWay Consulting Inc., and Crumps Landing.
Kate Spratt is park services specialist for the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Wildlife State Park.
