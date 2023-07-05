July is synonymous with fun in the sun. In the northern hemisphere, July is typically characterized by sunny days, warm weather and long hours of daylight, making it an ideal month to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.
Though it might be a great time for some R&R, July also boasts an interesting history. As revelers soak up some sun this summer, they can ponder these fun facts about the month of July.
- July is named after a person whose been famous for thousands of years.
According to the "Farmer's Almanac," Roman dictator Julis Caesar developed the precursor to the Gregorian calendar used today. Though that made him worthy of a month named in his honor, it didn't do much to protect him during his life, as Caesar was famously assassinated in 44 B.C.
- July is a celebratory month for fans of revolution.
American Independence Day (July 4) and Bastille Day (July 14), which commemorates the storming of the Bastille and the dawn of the French Revolution in 1789, are among the notable revolutionary moments celebrated in July.
- Baseball historians know that many significant events in the game have taken place in July, and some records set in the month have withstood longer than others.
On July 12, 1931, Mel Ott of the New York Giants hit his 100th career homerun, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone. Ott was 22 years and 132 days old when he set the mark, which still stands today.
- One of the more famous statements in United States history was uttered in July, though it wasn't within American borders or even on the planet Earth.
On July 20, 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong, after stepping onto the surface of the moon, declared, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
- Two men who played integral roles in the American colonies gaining their independence from Great Britain both passed away on July 4, the day that celebrates that very independence.
On July 4, 1826, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, who were once friends, then political rivals and, finally, friends again, passed away within hours of each other.
