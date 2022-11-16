2PM_Writing_on_the_Wall_1 (2)

The musical trio 2PM will be featured at the Sunday Sampler at the historic Depot in Dunnellon on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series will feature the musical trio 2PM at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. A donation is $15 (cash preferred) at the door.

2PM is Pete Price, Pete Hennings and Mike Jurgensen, a trio of talented musicians who blend their varied musical talents into an eclectic mix of material from original songs to obscure covers, to well-known standards.

