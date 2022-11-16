The Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series will feature the musical trio 2PM at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. A donation is $15 (cash preferred) at the door.
2PM is Pete Price, Pete Hennings and Mike Jurgensen, a trio of talented musicians who blend their varied musical talents into an eclectic mix of material from original songs to obscure covers, to well-known standards.
With Price on guitar and bass, Hennings on guitar, bass, mandolin and violin, and Jurgensen on guitar and harmonica, these three performers combine tight instrumentation with pristine vocal harmonies to delight audiences of all musical tastes.
All three are talented songwriters and have performed solo as well as with other bands: Hennings and Price with Jon Semmes and the Florida Friends, and Jurgensen and Hennings with Myriad.
The trio has released three CDs: “Keepin’ Time,” "Let's Just Play One More" and their most recent, “Writing on the Wall,” released in 2017.
The Will McLean Foundation’s mission is to support Florida artists and raise awareness of Florida’s history and culture, with a motto of “saving Florida through music." The foundation also offers an annual music festival, the Will McLean Festival, held on the second weekend of March at the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville.
For more information about the Foundation, its activities, and the annual Will McLean Music Festival, please visit www.willmclean.com. As the number of new COVID cases in our area continues to decrease, masks will be optional. Please make the most appropriate decision for yourself and your health.
