2023 Winner
Zachariah (Zach) Hooper
Lecanto High School
Zachariah (Zach) Hooper has earned the respect of his peers as well as his instructors. He is very secure in his intelligence and quick to comprehend concepts while still accepting criticism. Zach is all in and over-the-top as he approaches a task.
Zach is the ideal classmate. His willingness to kindly and patiently help others is an asset to the learning environment. Generous with his guidance, Zach’s smile is always present and reassuring to others.
As one of only 17 percent of students in the world, Zach received a “5” on the AP Literature and Composition exam last year. This was a great achievement that he could check off his list of goals.
Achieving the honor roll all four years of high school, Zach is a member of the National Honor Society, a varsity academic team member, as well as a county academic team member participating in state competition.
This well-rounded student also participates in sports. He lettered in both cross country and baseball his senior year.
As a Citrus County Blessings Student Representative, Zach believes in helping others. He is a Life Scout in Boy Scouts, a member of LHS Medshare and LHS Spanish Club and he has close to 200 community service hours.
Zach plans to enroll in one of the universities that he has been accepted to and plans to study chemical engineering.
