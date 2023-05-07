2023 Nominee
Sophia Monsalve
Crystal River High School
Sophia Monsalve has demonstrated an innate ability to successfully balance both her high-level courses as well as extra-curricular activities while taking on leadership roles within each of them. Sophia is in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Honors Biomedical Science program. She was selected from applicants throughout the county for one of 24 seats in the program, as part of the Academy of Health Careers magnet program at Crystal River High School. Sophia is very well-rounded and driven. She is consistently setting an example of how to be a positive part of the school culture and community.
Achieving the honor roll all four years of high school, Sophia is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been on the varsity swim team for her entire high school career, serving as captain during her junior and senior year. She has also been a member of the varsity tennis team for the past two years.
She has been a Girl Scout for the past 10 years and has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. She is also a member of the Interact Club, Key Club, LINK Crew, robotics club, and Youth Leadership Citrus. Sophia has been a Spanish tutor for years, serving as an ambassador for her native language and culture and helping many students around the community.
Sophia has taken on the Phil Royal EMT Program as well as an inaugural volunteer/internship with LifeSouth Blood Centers.
With over 320 hours of community service at various local organizations, Sophia has served as an ambassador and was selected for the fellowship program at Take Stock in Children.
Sophia will be attending the University of Florida to study biomedical engineering. She wants to use advantages in technology and apply them toward improvements in human health. She wants to help people with genetic diseases and work on the molecular level to engineer their genes so their disease will no longer be hereditary.
