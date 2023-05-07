2023 Nominees
Darla Edwards
Citrus High School
Darla Edwards is a well-rounded young lady with a lot of power behind her small stature. She embodies everything Citrus High School strives to have their students accomplish – leadership, determination, aptitude, commitment, responsibility, consistency, and ambition while also showing compassion toward others. Darla has a natural intelligence and a diligent work ethic which leads her to success in the many high-level courses she challenges herself to take.
With a self-motivated drive, Darla stays focused on results while taking the ups and downs in stride. She is a natural leader and gives kind words of encouragement to any of her peers that need it. With a challenging course-load and a rigorous cross-curricular schedule, Darla is a selfless servant and a compassionate peer with achievement beyond question.
Achieving the honor roll all four years of high school, Darla was honored as an AP Scholar as a sophomore, an AP Scholar with Honor as a junior and an AP Scholar with Distinction in her senior year. She is a Bright Futures qualifier and an AP Capstone Diploma recipient.
Receiving varsity letters in cheerleading and weightlifting, Darla has also placed as the Girls Weightlifting County Champion for the past two years and placing well in districts, regionals and state. She was also nominated to the CHS Hall of Fame and the Homecoming Court in her senior year – all while working an average of 20 hours a week at The Cove.
With over 200 community service hours, Darla continues to prove her success in life.
After graduating high school, Darla plans to further her education at Florida State University. She will major in nursing and pursue her bachelors to become a registered nurse. From there she plans to gain clinical experience ina hospital setting and apply to a masters program for nursing in order to become a nurse practitioner, specializing in pediatrics.
