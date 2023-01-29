Emergency:
Police, Fire, Medical
Dial 9-1-1
Non-Emergency Line
352-249-2790
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Administration
352-726-4488
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency
Management
352-249-2700
Florida Department of Health – Citrus County
352-527-0068
Citrus County Public Works
352-527-5477
Citrus County
School District
352-726-1931
Citrus County Flood
Management Coordinator
352-527-5310
Florida Highway Patrol
Station Brooksville
352-251-4020
American Red Cross
800-RED-CROSS
(800-733-2767)
Salvation Army
352-513-4960
Citizen Information Lines
352-249-2775
(this phone line is only
open during emergencies
or disasters)
Citrus County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
352-249-2704
Lane Schneider,
Sheriff’s Volunteer Program
352-746-3484
Emergency
Shelter
Locations
(Not all shelters may be open. Monitor emergency
broadcasts and social media)
Central Ridge
Elementary School
185 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
Citrus High School
600 W. Highland Blvd.
Inverness
Citrus Springs
Elementary School
3570 W. Century Blvd.
Citrus Springs
Citrus Springs
Middle School
150 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
CREST School
2600 S. Panther Pride Drive
Lecanto
Floral City
Elementary School
8457 E. Marvin Street
Floral City
Forest Ridge
Elementary School
(Special Needs Shelter)
(Call 352-249-2753 to register or www.sheriffcitrus.org – Emergency Operations page)
2927 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
Hernando
Hernando
Elementary School
2975 E. Trailblazer Lane
Hernando
Inverness Middle School
1950 U.S. 41
Inverness
Inverness Primary School
206 S. Line Ave.
Inverness
Lecanto High School
3810 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
Lecanto Middle School
3800 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
Lecanto Primary School
(Main Pet Friendly Shelter)
3790 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
Pleasant Grove
Elementary School
630 Pleasant Grove Rd.
Inverness
Rock Crusher
Elementary School
814 S. Rock Crusher Rd.
Homosassa
SRMI/Renaissance Center
3630 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
Withlacoochee
Technical Institute
1201 W. Main St.
Inverness
College of Central Florida – Citrus County Campus
3800 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
To Report
Power Outages
Duke Energy, Florida
1-800-228-8485
24/7 reporting
Sumter Electric Cooperative, Inc.
1-800-732-6141
24/7 reporting
Withlacoochee River
Electric Cooperative, Inc.
352-795-4382
24/7 reporting
Emergency Alert
Information
Tune to radio and television stations for emergency information. During an emergency or disaster, the Sheriff’s Office utlizes social media @Sheriff Citrus, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. You can get up-to-date and critical information from the source.
Key Portals
Citrus County
Sheriff’s Office Website:
Citrus County BOCC Website:
Citrus County
Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/sheriff citrus/
Citrus County BOCC
Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Citrus CountyBOCC/
River Observation Data:
State of Florida Division
of Emergency Management:
Federal Emergency
Management Agency:
Citrus County GIS
Interactive Maps:
https://gis.citrusbocc.com/interactive -maps.html
National Hurricane Center:
National Weather Service – Tampa:
