Citrus County Sheriff’s Emergency Management officials remind you to have an evacuation plan in place before a crisis occurs. When it comes to severe weather, run from the water (storm surge or flooding) and hide from the wind. That may mean that you move farther away from the main impacts of storm. Consider evacuating tens of miles rather than hundreds of miles. Maybe a friend or family member’s home that is more structurally sound may be more suitable.
For those who have special needs such as medically dependent equipment that requires power, there is a Special Needs Shelter available, operated by the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County. Those who need to register for the Special Needs Shelter should do so now, before any storm is active.
Do you have a pet and refuse to leave them behind? We have a pet friendly shelter that you and your pet can seek refuge. It is important that you bring food and other pet necessities including a kennel since those are not provided at the shelter.
Public shelters are not comfortable places. They are loud, noisy, offer little privacy and there are no comforts. You are provided with a small area on the floor. If you must go to a shelter because there is just nowhere else to go, you should bring bedding, pillow, toiletries, a folding chair, special dietary foods, medications, and infant needs. Board games and cards are a great way to pass the time. Space is limited so pack light.
The opening of shelters is determined by county officials based on projected impacts to the county. Not all shelters open during a disaster. For a list of designated shelters, check out the Citrus County Disaster Planning Guide at www.sheriffcitrus.org. Click on the Emergency Management tab.
Emergency Management no longer accepts paper applications for Special Needs Registration. To register, you or your in home health care provider can register by visiting the https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/
Shelter guidelines / information
Law enforcement personnel are onsite at a shelter during operation.
No weapons are allowed, even by a permit holder.
Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.
Those who are registered sexual offenders or sexual predators and are seeking shelter must report to the Citrus County Detention Facility, operated by CoreCivic, located at 2604 W Woodland Ridge Dr., Lecanto, FL 34461. Entry into a general shelter is not permitted.
