Citrus County Sheriff’s Emergency Management officials remind you to have an evacuation plan in place before a crisis occurs. When it comes to severe weather, run from the water (storm surge or flooding) and hide from the wind. That may mean that you move farther away from the main impacts of storm. Consider evacuating tens of miles rather than hundreds of miles. Maybe a friend or family member’s home that is more structurally sound may be more suitable.

For those who have special needs such as medically dependent equipment that requires power, there is a Special Needs Shelter available, operated by the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County. Those who need to register for the Special Needs Shelter should do so now, before any storm is active.

