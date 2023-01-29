How to register to vote
If you are registering for the first time or changing your party affiliation you must do so within 29 days prior to the election. After you have registered you will receive a voter information card in the mail. Please check your card carefully to ensure the information is correct.
To register to vote you must:
• be a United States citizen
• be a resident of Citrus County
• be 18 years old (you may pre- register if you are 16)
• not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting
• not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored
• not claim the right to vote in another county or state
Where to register:
• Supervisor of Elections office
• Driver’s License office
• Public assistance office
• Public Libraries
• County Governmental offices
Online Voter Registration (OVR):
You may complete an Online Voter Registration application (if you have a current Florida Drivers License or Florida Identification) or you may complete a paper copy and mail or return it to the Elections Office. You must have the Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your system. After you have completed the paper voter registration application, please mail it to Supervisor of Elections – PO Box 1870 Lecanto, FL 34460-1870.
Vote by mail:
Vote by Mail ballots are an option offered for registered voters who wish to vote in the comfort of their home or those who may be away from Citrus County during an election.
Vote by Mail Requests cover all elections for ONE General Election Cycle.
To Request a Vote by Mail Ballot:
Online – Vote by Mail Ballot Request
Over the Phone – 352-564-7120
Written Requests may be sent by email, fax, or USPS.
Email – Vote@Votecitrus.gov
Fax – 352-564-7121
U.S. Mail – P.O. Box 1870 Lecanto, FL 34460-1870
Note: Written Requests must include the name, address, relationship to elector, and either the Florida Drivers License number, Florida Identification Card number, or the last 4 digits of the social security number for both the requestor and the elector. Written requests require the signature of the elector.
If you request that a vote by mail ballot be sent to an address that is not in your Voter Record, that request must be made in writing, contain all required information, and must be signed by the voter. (Vote by Mail Ballot Request Form). Please Note: This does not apply to military, military dependents, merchant marine, or overseas voters.
The Deadline for Requesting a Vote by Mail ballot is 5 p.m. on the tenth day prior to each election per F.S 101.62
Vote by Mail Ballots are non- forwardable by the United States Postal Service per F.S 101.62(1).
Domestic Vote by Mail ballots shall be mailed 40-33 days prior to Election Day.
Overseas Vote by Mail ballots shall be mailed no later that 45 days prior to Election Day.
Vote by Mail ballots may be returned by mail, or in person to one of the Early Vote locations, or the Supervisor of Elections office at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL 34429.
The voter’s signature is required on the Return Certificate Envelope.
Vote by Mail ballots cannot be accepted at the polling place on Election Day. If you have received a vote by mail ballot but choose to vote at your precinct on election day, please take the ballot with you to the polls.
The Deadline to Return a Vote by Mail Ballot to the Supervisor of Elections office is 7 p.m. on Election Day.
First Class Mail Service Delivery: The average delivery time for First Class Mail is seven days. Please keep this in mind when returning your ballot.
College Students who are away at school, legal residents of Citrus County and registered to vote, may request a vote by mail ballot.
Overseas and Military personnel may apply for voter registration or request vote by mail ballots with a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) which may be obtained from the Unit Voting Officer or online at www.fvap.gov. If the FPCA is not available, phone, email, write, or fax a request to the Supervisor of Elections Office. Spouses and dependents are considered in the same category and generally follow the same rules.
Overseas and Military Voters
The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) ensures eligible overseas citizens can apply to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot. Members of the United States Uniformed Services and merchant marine; their eligible family member(s); and United States citizens residing outside of the country are covered under UOCAVA.
Balloting materials for uniformed service members and civilians overseas are mailed 45 days prior to an election. To request your absentee ballot, please visit this page: www.fvap.gov
Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in an election may cast their ballot by mail. The deadline to request a mail ballot is 10 days prior to Election Day.
Military personnel may apply for voter registration or request vote by mail ballots with a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) which may be obtained from the Unit Voting Officer or online at www.fvap.gov/eo/over view/materials/forms.
NOTE: Spouses and dependents are of the same category as military members and generally should follow the same rules.
U.S. Embassies and Consulates can assist in completing, witnessing, notarizing, and mailing FPCA forms, vote by mail ballots and other election materials.
Additional Military election information is available from:
Federal Voting Assistance Program
Department of Defense
4800 Mark Center Drive, Suite 05E22
Alexandria, VA 22350-5000
Web: www.fvap.gov
Email: vote@fvap.gov
Toll free: 800-438-8683
