Amid the opioid epidemic, speaking to youth about drugs has never been more critical. Illegal fentanyl is being found in many substances and made to look like legitimate prescription drugs.
Social media platforms provide easy access to illegal substances. A buyer can have the product delivered directly to their doorstep. Unfortunately, they likely have no way of knowing if the drugs were cut with fentanyl.
Prevention and education efforts are critical. Valuable resources like the Parent's Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education make a real difference. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in helping youth avoid the pitfalls of drug use.
In 2020, in Florida, more than 6,000 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Experts point out that individuals may not be aware these illicit substances contain fentanyl and can be fatal.
When speaking to youth about fentanyl and other drugs, there are some excellent tips to consider:
Keep conversations frequent and small, rather than one big talk; this helps to build strong communication and trust. These conversations should fit into everyday life, and it’s never too late to start.
Make your views and rules about legal substances clear; set boundaries. It’s essential they have an understanding of the consequences.
Ask them what they know about fentanyl, listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways. Avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics.
Be a reliable source of factual information; search out the answers together and find accurate data.
Be prepared to share personal experiences. Help them prepare to manage peer pressure, rehearse scenarios and practice what to say when faced with these situations.
Teach them about online safety and using social media safely, such as not giving out personal information.
Drug education and prevention efforts go a long way in helping youth make responsible choices and avoid bad situations. There are significant dangers associated with recreational drug use among young people. If they have no idea where the drugs are coming from, they have drastically increased the risk of overdose.
Prevention efforts aim to help youth avoid drug and alcohol use altogether. It’s never too late to have these conversations. The more frequently they occur, the easier it becomes for youth to open up about the problems they are experiencing.
Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years, most recently with the creation of SUPE: Substance Use Prevention Education. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.
