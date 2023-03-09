Who doesn’t love ice cream and doughnuts? Most of us do!
Who doesn’t love ice cream and doughnuts? Most of us do!
Now there’s a new place in Crystal River called Guyer’s Ice Cream and Doughnuts, where deliciousness abounds.
This shop is already a popular place for those with cravings to satisfy a sweet tooth. In fact, that’s why the owners, Tom and Cheryl Guyer, chose this type of business: Because, Cheryl said, her husband has a sweet tooth.
They offer a selection of 20 different flavors of homemade ice cream and a mixture of cones such as cake cones, sugar cones, homemade waffle cones, or you can choose a bowl of ice cream.
If one needs sugar-free or dairy free, they also offer that type of ice cream. They produce several different types of sundaes, besides milkshakes, malts and floats.
“Our popular sundae is called a ‘Chubby Mermaid Sundae,’” Cheryl said. “It’s a family favorite.”
Above and beyond that, their homemade doughnuts are made fresh to order right in front of you. You choose the icing for the cake doughnut and the toppings, too. It takes only three minutes to make a cake doughnut.
An assortment of icing is offered — maple, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla or glazed. Add toppings such as nuts, sprinkles, candy and the ever-popular “maple bacon.”
“These are made-to-order vanilla cake donuts your way,” said Cheryl.
Another highly requested item in the shop is the “French Toast Doughnut.”
Susie Wiggins of Homosassa said, after tasting the French Toast Doughnut, “This is really excellent!”
Italian water ice and snow cones are also sold at the shop.
Tom and Cheryl Guyer are originally from northeastern Ohio and formerly came here often to visit friends. Finally, they moved to Citrus County and decided to open a business here.
“We wanted something that would make everyone happy,” Cheryl said, and this was the perfect answer.
Patrons can dine in or outside on the lovely patio in beautiful downtown Crystal River bayside. The shop, at 116 NW Fifth St., is located next door to the Vintage on 5th restaurant.
There is ample free city parking across the street.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. The shop is closed Mondays.
Hours may be longer in the summer. For information, call 352-794-3477.
