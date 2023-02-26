While visiting the 36th Annual Floral City Strawberry Festival, visitors are invited to tour the Historic Duval-Metz House in Floral City. Considered to be the oldest home in Citrus County, it will be open during festival hours on Saturday, March 4th, and Sunday, March 5th. The non-profit Duval Preservation Trust is restoring the building and gratefully welcomes any size donation made for the Tour. One of the Tour Docents Bob Metz grew up in the house and has written a book about that experience.
This two-story, porch-over-porch, wood frame house was built c. 1863 on one of the highest points in the area. At that time, the view of the lake would have been possible and provides a reason for those porches to face that direction. What was the back of the house, now faces the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.