Disasters and fire safety pic 1

One aspect of disasters often overlooked is the risk of fire. Preparing in advance can lessen or eliminate deaths, injuries, and property damage. In most types of disasters, the risk for fire is increased due to loose electrical wires, broken gas lines, flooding, or the lack of electricity. In addition, fires in residences are a personal disaster striking hundreds of thousands of homes each year. For these reasons, each of us should take the time to find out how to be prepared.

Citrus County Fire Rescue encourages you to review this disaster-specific information to help protect yourself, your family, and your home from the potential threat of fire during or after a disaster. You can greatly reduce your chances of becoming a fire casualty by being able to identify potential hazards and following safety tips.

