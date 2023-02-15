Millions of people across the globe enjoy curling up with a good book. Though entertainment value might be the force behind books' popularity, the benefits of reading on long-term cognitive health provide another great reason to read. In a 2020 study published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics, researchers reported that people age 64 and older with higher reading frequencies had a reduced risk of cognitive decline.
