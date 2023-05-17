A recent survey of home renovation industry professionals conducted by Fixr.com found that creating indoor spaces outdoors was homeowners’ biggest priority regarding renovations in 2022. Sixty-two percent of renovation-minded homeowners surveyed indicated outdoor dining areas are their most sought-after living space. In addition, 41 percent of respondents felt outdoor kitchens were their biggest priority. The survey found that certain outdoor living space features were especially popular, none more so than comfortable outdoor furniture. Firepits, outdoor fireplaces, swimming pools, hot tubs, and outdoor connectivity were some additional popular features among homeowners focused on their outdoor living spaces.
