When Dr. Carl Magyar opened his dental practice in Citrus County, it was a vastly different area. It was 1977 and there were only five dentists in the county. But the nuclear power plant was under construction and Magyar saw an opportunity to fill a need. Forty-six years later, his dental practice still meets the needs of his patients. In fact, some of his current patients are the grandchildren of his first patients!
“I started out in a 600 square foot storefront next to Proline Boats. I had two chairs but more patients than I could shake a stick at because there was nobody else here,” he said.
A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Magyar earned his bachelor’s and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees from Ohio State University. He moved to Gainesville after finishing school and worked for the state of Florida and then in a private practice. He chose dentistry because he wanted a healthcare career where he could “finish the task.”
“My dad was a mechanical engineer, but I was awful at mathematics so I didn’t follow in his footsteps. I thought that dentistry used mechanical thinking but also some artistry,” he said. “My bachelor’s degree was in Physical Therapy but in that field, you are only able to make people better, not make them whole. My mindset was to be able to do something and finish the task. Dentistry satisfied that need.”
Living in Gainesville, Magyar would visit Citrus County often and jumped at the opportunity to establish his own practice here.
“It was a very beautiful place,” he said. “You could rent a skiff at the Plantation, go out on the water, and see the bottom of the Crystal River.”
In his early practice, Magyar did “a little bit of everything,” he said. “It was general dentistry – we did fillings, extractions, root canals, dentures. We didn’t have specialists back then.”
As his practice grew, he made multiple moves, built buildings, and brought on associates. He maintained good relationships with the Citrus County medical community. Many local doctors are his patients.
He’s never advertised; the growth of his practice is solely from word-of-mouth recommendations.
“I have patients who have been with me for the entirety of my practice and brought their children and grandchildren to me as well. That’s an honor that stays with you,” he said. “I’ve tried to be worthy, do good work and be intelligent about how I treat my patients.”
As advancements in dentistry skyrocketed over those decades, Magyar and his associates introduced new techniques and services. Today, the list of services the practice provides covers ten categories, from general dentistry to oral surgery to sleep apnea treatment.
“Dentists are pretty high tech as a group,” he said. “Today we are using better, more healthy materials and taking advantage of what technology offers.”
Magyar himself kept current in new technologies, especially regarding implants. In 2013, he began working with an oral surgery group in Trinity, Florida, who had started offering full mouth extractions and implant restorations in one day.
Dental implant surgery replaces tooth roots with metal, screwlike posts and replaces damaged or missing teeth with artificial teeth that look and function much like real ones.
“People who have failing teeth don’t always have a choice to go to dentures. Sometimes mouths are not anatomically favorable for them. In fact, about 50 percent of people can’t wear lower dentures,” he said. “More and more implants are being done because the techniques that people my age developed have been built upon. It’s much more common than it was starting out.”
At age 75, Magyar is semi-retired and no longer does such complicated procedures. His age hasn’t stopped him from continuing to innovate in the dental field, though. He is a consultant to major dental companies regarding implants and dental restoration and recently formed a company that manufactures cutting edge natural dental products. The products, which are still in the testing phase, use cannabinoids-based materials to help with inflammation and other issues.
“People will be able to put this under dentures if they have a sore mouth or use for gingivitis or periodontal disease,” he said. “Our belief is that it will help them live more comfortable lives.”
Magyar sold his practice several years ago and is quietly reducing his activity. He and his wife, Heidi, enjoy bicycle touring. The couple has, over the years, bicycled all over Europe.
He has thoroughly enjoyed his career, he said.
“The best part of dentistry is working with people who need help. You can take the pain away, take the infection away. I’ve helped older people suffering with poorly fitting dentures, which helped them eat better and improved their quality of life.
“I’ve helped people regain their smile and seen people who once had bad teeth improve their chances of having a relationship or getting a job. A smile really can change a person’s life.”
