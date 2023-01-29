Geography
County seat:
Inverness
Largest community:
Homosassa Springs
Land area (2021):
582 square miles
Persons per square mile (2021):
264
Climate (2021)
Average
temperature:
January – 68 (high); 45 (low)
July – 90 (high);
72 (low)
Population
1980: 54,703
1990: 93,515
2000: 119,707
2010: 141,173
2011: 139,764
2012: 139,180
2013: 138,829
2014: 138,828
2015: 140,287
2016: 142,804
2017: 145,415
2018: 147,682
2019: 149,657
2020: 153,843
2021: 158,083
Projections
2025: 156,569
2030: 166,260
2040: 178,455
Population Age
Breakdown (2021)
Persons under 5 years old:
5,691 (3.6 percent)
Persons under 18 years old:
23,712 (15 percent)
Persons 65 years old and over:
57,384 (36.3 percent)
Female persons:
80,938 (51.2)
Male persons:
77,145 (48.8)
White persons:
146,385
(92.6 percent)
Black persons:
5,217 (3.3 percent)
American Indian and Alaska Native persons:
790 (0.5 percent)
Asian persons:
2,687 (1.7 percent)
Persons reporting
two or more races:
3,004 (1.7 percent)
Persons of Hispanic
or Latino origin:
10,592 (6.7 percent)
Labor force (2021)
61,537 (40 percent
of county population)
Employment by industry (2021)
Natural Resources
and Mining:
1 percent
Construction:
14.1 percent
Manufacturing:
2.3 percent
Trade,
Transportation
and Utilities:
19.2 percent
Information:
1 percent
Financial Activities:
10.6 percent
Professional and
Business Services:
19.1 percent
Education and
Health Services:
12.6 percent
Leisure and
Hospitality:
9.9 percent
Other Services:
7.9 percent
Government:
1.3 percent
Average
Annual Wage (2021)
All Industries:
$45,354
Natural Resources
and Mining:
$53,745
Construction:
$44,104
Information:
$46,718
Education and
Health Services:
$48,832
Financial Activities:
$60,675
Leisure and
Hospitality:
$21,473
Manufacturing:
$44,946
Other Services:
$30,470
Professional and
Business Services:
$79,744
Government:
$42,869
Trade,
Transportation
and Utilities:
$42,853
Per capita
personal income:
2010: $30,704
2011: $31,763
2012: $32,107
2013: $33,198
2014: $34,194
2015: $35,323
2016: $36,483
2017: $37,379
2018: $37,920
2019: $39,055
2020: $41,933
2021: $45,050
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.