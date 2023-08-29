Democratic Women's Club donates supplies for teachers

The Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County (DWCCC) recently wrapped up their 2023-24 Teacher Supply Drive fundraiser, benefiting the Citrus County Education Foundations’ (CCEF) Supplies 4 Success Program.
The club raised a monetary donation of $1,000 and an equal value of their most needed supplies such as: glue sticks, markers, expo markers, highlighters, colored pencils, construction paper, erasers, sticky notes, printer paper, tissues and rulers.
