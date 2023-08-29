Democratic Women's Club donates supplies for teachers

Pictured from left are: Ruth Berg, Betty Honkonen, president, JoAnn Messina, Kathy Gates, Linda Lavery Coughlin and Deb Daniels. Honkonen points out that all the members she is pictured with are retired school teachers and heroes to the community.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County (DWCCC) recently wrapped up their 2023-24 Teacher Supply Drive fundraiser, benefiting the Citrus County Education Foundations’ (CCEF) Supplies 4 Success Program.

The club raised a monetary donation of $1,000 and an equal value of their most needed supplies such as: glue sticks, markers, expo markers, highlighters, colored pencils, construction paper, erasers, sticky notes, printer paper, tissues and rulers.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.