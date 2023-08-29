Dementia conference to include big book giveaway

Attendees at the Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 at the Savannah Center will each receive a free book, courtesy of the conference organizer.
Each registered attendee will receive a ticket at the door that they may exchange for one book among a choice of three.
The choices will include: "Coping with Dementia,” a collection of 96 essays by conference organizer Debbie Selsavage that have appeared in the Citrus County Chronicle over the past eight years; “200 Activities for Individuals with Alzheimer’s/Dementia,” a colorfully illustrated book of ideas, games and activities to improve the quality of life of loved ones with dementia; and “ABC of Dementia,” Selsavage’s newest book that covers the philosophy, principles and practice of person-centered compassionate care that are outlined in her dementia care workshops.
The conference, sponsored by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1545 N. Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In addition to expert speakers on the subject of dementia care and related issues, there will be 40 information tables hosted by Resource Partners that offer helpful services to families living with dementia.
For more information, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.