Warmer days are around the corner. Are you dreaming of renovating or decorating your deck? Here are five trends that may inspire you.
1. Indoor furniture. Outdoor furniture is becoming increasingly similar to what you’d find in your home. The main difference is its ability to withstand the elements.
2. Fun textiles. Decorate with various fabrics and textiles, using cushions, rugs, sunshades, throws and hammocks to optimize your comfort.
3. Plants, plants, plants. Bring your deck to life with greenery. Choose hardy plants that will beautify your yard – and make you feel like you’re on a tropical holiday.
4. Eco-responsible materials. Recycled and environmentally sustainable fabrics, wood and other building materials are definitely in this year.
5. Modular furniture. Many garden furniture retailers sell sofas and tables that you can configure in multiple ways, so you can readily adapt your deck to your needs and desires.
Finally, neutral colors, like gray, black and brown, remain a winning choice for outdoor materials and furniture. Add personality to your deck with accessories like lanterns and LED lights.
