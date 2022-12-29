– IF ROOM ALLOWS
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 4:58 pm
Crystal River is a critical link of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which supports a unique ecosystem, that plays a significant ecological role within the Corridor. How the county grows will determine the fate of wildlife, clean waters, and the natural beauty locals take pride in.
Chosen as the FIRST mural in their statewide project, the Crystal River Mural brings awareness to greater connectedness of what locals already treasure and empowers visitors and community members alike to expand their Corridor Pride. The mural builds upon the 2021 teen expedition from Rainbow Springs to Homosassa Bay, where three local High School students experienced wild Florida in their backyard. The mural is designed to inform viewers about the Corridor and inspire the continued protection of some of the most at-risk land in Florida.
Swing by the mural, located on 5th Street, as you stroll through the festival and see this beautiful, interactive, work of art first-hand and make sure you bring your phones! QR codes are painted into the mural allowing visitors to scan the wildlife to learn more about each species.
