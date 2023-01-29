Administration
123 NW U.S. 19
Crystal River, FL 34428
352-795-4216
Mia Fink
City Clerk
352-795-4216, ext. 303
Leslie Bollin
Events and
Marketing Director
352-795-4216, ext. 307
Michael Corcoran
Parks Supervisor
352-586-5093
Jim Alaimo
Park Ranger
352-697-0933
Lyndsi Nelson
Park Ranger
352-697-0933
Ed Pavelt
Park Ranger
352-697-0933
John Pridham
Park Ranger
352-697-0933
Richard Stapleton
Park Ranger
352-697-0933
Michelle K. Russell
Finance Director
352-795-4216, ext. 309
Angela Fay
Senior Accountant
352-795-4216, ext. 321
Terry Holt
Accounting Clerk/
Accounts Payable
352-795-4216, ext. 312
Laurie King
Utility Billing Clerk
352-795-4216, ext. 310
Angela Morris
Utility Customer
Service Clerk
352-795-4216, ext. 339
Brian Herrmann
Planning and
Community Development
Services Director
352-795-4216, ext. 308
Morgan Morris
Community Development Coordinator
352-795-4216, ext. 316
Joe Palminteri
Code Enforcement Officer
352-795-4216, ext. 342
Zachary Ciciera
Zoning Coordinator
352-795-4216, ext. 306
Jenette Collins
Urban Planner
352-795-4216, ext. 340
Eleanor Copeland
Development
Services Specialist
352-795-4216, ext. 317
David Greenbaum
Building Official
352-795-4216, ext. 315
Bill Mathews
Public Works Director
352-795-4216, ext. 313
Theresa Krim
Executive
Administrative
Assistant
352-795-4216, ext 314
Public Works
Superintendent
352-795-4216, ext. 314
Alan Garri
Consultant,
Kimley-Horn, Inc.
352-342-0970
Kevin Lemieux
Capital Project Manager
352-795-4216, ext. 346
Three Sisters
Springs Center
123 NW U.S. 19
Crystal River
352-586-1170
www.threesisterssprings
City Council
City Hall
123 NW U.S. 19
Crystal River
352-795-4216
Mon. – Fri.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Joe Meek
Mayor
352-795-4216, ext. 301
Ken Brown
Vice Mayor/Seat 1
352-795-4216, ext. 301
Cindi Guy
Seat 2
352-795-4216, ext. 301
Pat Fitzpatrick
Seat 3
352-795-4216, ext. 301
Robert Holmes
Seat 5
352-795-4216, ext. 301
