The Crystal River Pirates swim and dive season boasts 30 swimmers this year, with 13 new swimmers on deck.

Coming back to the pool this year are seniors Becca Smith and Justin Rieck. With more than 10 new additions to the team, key newcomers who will make a positive impact on the team are girl swimmers freshman Reina Touchton and senior Eliana Nanni.

