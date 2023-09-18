Welcome back the Crystal River Pirates swim and dive season with 30 swimmers this year, with 13 new swimmers on deck.
Coming back to the pool this year are seniors Becca Smith and Justin Rieck. With more than 10 new additions to the team, key newcomers who will make a positive impact on the team are girl swimmers freshman Reina Touchton and senior Eliana Nanni.
Male swimmers who will score points are junior Connor Spiddle and freshman Andrew Reeves, and a new swimmer with hopes to make it to the 2A State Championships in November, junior Cruz Helmstetter.
Hurricane Idalia hit Crystal River with not only heavy winds, but mass flooding near the home practice pool of Bicentennial Pool. Crystal River missed one meet against Berkeley Preparatory School and missed four practices.
“We are still recovering from being out of the water, and there is only up from here," returning head coach Michelle Dickemann said.
Dickemann says that this year’s team is a team with exemplary sportsmanship, and they show extreme support for teammates, along with expressing a true love of the sport.
Crystal River has yet to be defeated this season, on both the girls’ and the boys’ team.
Week 1 of the season, the Pirates went against Weeki Wachee High School. Both girls and boys won the meet, with boys scoring 108 points (Weeki 38), and girls scoring 115 points (Weeki 50).
Week 2 was against Springstead High School, and yet again, Crystal River won the meet, with boys scoring 105 points (Springstead 51), and girls scoring 87 points (Springstead 80).
