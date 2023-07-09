Coping with Dementia donates to Key Elder Care

Coping with Dementia, an Inverness-based company that provides specialized training in dementia care, has donated an antique and complete Fisher-Price doll house and stuffed animals to the Key Training Center for use in its Key Elder Care program.
Coping with Dementia president Debbie Selsavage said, “For families coping with dementia, we promote the use of non-pharmacological therapies, such as pet therapy, doll therapy, plant care and other practices that bring entertainment and comfort to individuals living with dementia. While not all clients at Key Elder Care may be living with dementia, we believe these donations will bring joy to many.”
