Thinking about opening a Home-based food business? Are you interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public?
If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop, Introduction to Starting a Cottage Food Business. This hybrid (in-person and virtual-option) workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide you with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building your business.

Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow your business. Topics will include: Florida Cottage Food Law, Is your Kitchen Safe for Cottage Food Operation? and Cottage Food at Farmers’ Markets.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash, or online. To register and pay online: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
