WTC students receive unique learning opportunity

On Feb. 2, human resources representatives from CEMEX visited Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) to discuss career opportunities with students.
CEMEX is an international building materials manufacturer with a facility in Brooksville. Jennifer Mulligan and Ryan Hill presented information about job openings, career advancement and educational opportunities.
Students who will graduate in May from the Electricity, Industrial Machinery Controls Technician and Welding Technology programs were present. After the presentation, students were invited to take electrical and mechanical knowledge tests CEMEX uses as part of its hiring process.
Welding students were able to take welding tests in the horizontal, vertical and overhead positions. Students who score above a certain percentage on the written tests were invited to continue the application process.
Overall, students did well and enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about CEMEX.
