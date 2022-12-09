WTC inducts members into National Technical Honor Society

Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) inducted the newest members of its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) during a ceremony held on Nov. 1 at the college. The following students were inducted:
Automotive Service Technology: Riley McKenna, Cameron Merrert and J. Matthew Self.
Cosmetology: Jessica Davis, Taylor Price, Juliana Skinner, Brandon Trotter and Kierstin Walitynski.
Electricity: Matthew Eddinger, William Lynn and Clayton Pollard.
HVAC: Adam Fleeman, Niko Juanis, Christopher Koplas, Peter Leal and Charles Parsons.
Industrial Machinery Controls Technician: Megan Black.
Medical Coder/Biller: Jessica O’Dell.
Network Systems Administration: John Michniewicz.
Practical Nursing: Patricia Annis, Courtney Bentley, Nikki George, Holly Holloway, Jennifer LaSala, Sara Mendez, Amber Morton, Daniel Sarabia, Rayniah Taylor and Janez Wade.
Professional Culinary Arts: Jacob Semko.
Welding Technology: Kyle Cinicola, Alexander Marsh and Paul Todd.
WTC is proud of these students and congratulates them on their achievements.
