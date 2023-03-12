The April Luncheon is always exciting for the Women of Sugarmill Woods.
On Monday, April 24, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., the WSW will be giving college scholarships to deserving Citrus County high school seniors. The students may pick their own college as long as it is in Florida.
Join us for lunch and to hear the wonderful career paths these students plan on taking.
Doors at the club open at 11 a.m.; President’s Welcome at 11:45 a.m. A buffet lunch will begin at noon. The buffet menu will be Caesar salad, cheese lasagna, chicken tenders, french fries, and vegan pasta. brownies and assorted cookies for dessert. Coffee, tea or soda is included.
Please make your reservation by 5 p.m. April 14 by placing your check for $25 in a small plastic bag and put it in the WSW mailboxes slot No. 2. The boxes are now located on the west side of the POA Building on Cypress Boulevard west.
March activities
A reminder that WSW’s March 27 luncheon at the country club will feature an Irish-themed meal and fun.
Meal choices are corned beef, baby potatoes, carrots and cabbage or shepherd’s pie or Impossible Burger with baby potatoes. Dessert will be Bailey’s ice cream mousse. After lunch, The Luck of The Irish game will begin. If you would like to participate, please bring a wrapped gift costing between $10-$20. Everyone gets to choose a gift; after all gifts are opened, the "stealing" begins.
To attend this fun event, please place your check, with menu choice written on it, in a small plastic bag, in the WSW mailboxes slot No. 2 before March 17.
Costs for the luncheons are $22 for members and $24 for non-members. The luncheons are open to the public. For questions, please contact Carol Lawson at 352-503-6958 or catl2011@yahoo.com.
Another reminder: WSW is raffling off a $1,000 Walmart Gift Card now until March 27. Tickets are $2 each. If you are unable to attend a luncheon, you may contact Maggie Moore for tickets at 352-575-8101 or moore.maggie63@gmail.com.
The Women of Sugarmill Woods ia a 501(c)(3) organization. While members get together for lunches and camaraderie, their many goal is to support the community thru different fund raisers that are held during the year.
WSW supports several charities and gives several scholarships to deserving Citrus County high school seniors each year.
Judy Krencis is director communications for the Women of Sugarmill Woods. Contact her at jgk@krencis.org or 815-347-1742.
