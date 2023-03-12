CC Feb Winners Ginny Maziarz and Carol Gauthreaux

Lucky winners at the February meeting were Ginny Maziarz and Carol Gauthreaux.

 Photo courtesy of Judy Krencis

The April Luncheon is always exciting for the Women of Sugarmill Woods.

On Monday, April 24, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., the WSW will be giving college scholarships to deserving Citrus County high school seniors. The students may pick their own college as long as it is in Florida.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.