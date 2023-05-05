Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William “Bill” Doel moved to Florida in 2001 to help take care of his parents, who had relocated to the area.
“That’s what brought me here,” he said. “I came here to take care of them and realized it was a nice area to live, decent schools and that kind of stuff.”
Doel has been at Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital since 2007, and currently is a house supervisor.
“I’m responsible for basically all movement in the hospital,” he said
He and his team get beds assigned, move patients as needed, and take care of patients who come to the emergency room and have to get admitted.
“I’m responsible for navigating them through the hospital,” he said, “whether they have to go to the OR or cath lab, whatever types of procedures they may have, whatever type of bed placement they need.”
Sometimes he’ll come in to help out in other ways.
“I work the floor, if there’s a need somewhere,” he said. “I’ve come in and worked as a charge nurse or worked as a floor nurse to help out, providing patient care when the need calls.
Before becoming a nurse, Doel served four years in the U.S. Army, then traveled about the country doing demolition-type work. But then one of his older sisters, a 20-year cancer survivor, had a recurrence and passed away within three months.
“That was kind of the jolt of saying, ‘You know what?’” he said. “I was very active in helping with taking care of her. It all happened so fast that the family was kind of rattled by it, and I wanted to be doing something that kept me at home, kept me close to home.”
Many members of Doel’s family were already nurses – his mother and her sister, his older sisters, and now three of his four daughters.
When he was helping to care for his sister, he said, there was much about the situation he couldn’t grasp.
“When you don’t speak the language, you don’t understand,” he said.
But his mother and sisters understood.
“They were nurses, they knew what was going on, where we were headed,” he said. “At that point, I thought – God forbid I would ever be in another situation like that – I want to be able to say, I know what’s going on, I want to be able to help, I want to be able to be an active part of caring.”
So 18 years ago, he got his nursing degree.
“It worked out. I got to take care of both of my parents as they got older. Both of my parents have since passed away,” he said. “My mother passed away first. My father was a paraplegic and so he spent the last two-and-a-half years of his life living with me, and I was able to take care of him.
“I was able to change catheters. I was able to do everything that needed to be done. He didn’t have to go to a nursing home, he didn’t have to have outside care because I took care of my dad. That to me was important because he spent his whole life taking care of me.”
Doel recalls a story from the beginning of the COVID pandemic, when an older couple married 60-plus years were admitted with the disease. The wife recovered; the husband in his late 80s didn’t. Before he passed, the wife contacted the hospital to ask if she could see him. Doel told her she could.
He met her in the parking lot, got her properly gowned and dressed, then took her to her husband’s room.
“You spend time with your husband, and when you’re ready to go, you let me know,” he told her.
She spent about 45 minutes at the bedside with him, then he walked her back to her car.
Doel said she told him, “Thank you so much for allowing this, I know this was a little difficult and I appreciate you doing this for me.”
“Probably about 20 minutes after she left, he passed away,” he said. “It was almost like he was waiting to see her.”
Four days later, he received a “beautiful handwritten card from in the mail from her,” he said. “Just very heartfelt and thankful. I kind of thought that was the end of it.”
It wasn’t.
Fast-forward to when the pandemic died down to the point where people could get back to a closer-to-normal life. As a gift to his fiancée, Dole booked a fishing charter.
While speaking to the young man and woman who ran the boat, they were asked what they did for a living.
Doel told them he is a nurse at Seven Rivers Hospital.
“The girl got this very perplexed look on her face, and she started looking at me,” he said. “‘Wait a minute,’ she said. ‘You’re Nurse Bill from the hospital’ and I said yes.
“She said, ‘You are the one who brought my grandmother in to see my grandfather before he passed away.’”
The girl gave him “a huge hug,” he said, and the next day, he received a text from the family expressing their overwhelming gratitude.
“To me, that’s probably the best part of my job, is being able to intervene in situations and do the right thing,” Doel said. “Those have been the experiences that make this career to me just the most valuable. That’s the most rewarding part of everything.”
