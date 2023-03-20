The Precious Paws Rescue Cats’ Meow Scramble is our major fundraiser, and the support of our community is much appreciated and needed. As an all-volunteer pet rescue charity, the monies raised are used to help us provide care for our rescued pets. The kitten season is just around the corner and these babies along with their moms will need a lot of TLC as well as veterinary care.
As a Florida resident for these past 20-plus years, I am aware that golf is a primary sport for our population. There are more than 32,000 golf courses around the world. While golf may be a professional sport, – the recreation golf excursions far outweigh the professional contests.
While golf may not be viewed as the “required” exercise, golfers do benefit physically and mentally from a round of golf. The physical aspects may be more visible- muscle exercise improves the blood circulation, expands your lung capacity and lowers your blood pressure.
A good golf swing needs physical stability and in so doing improves your sense of balance. With the swing in motion your upper torso rotates and shifts your weight. Before you start your game – remember to stretch your muscles.
The interaction with your peers keeps you more focused and relaxed. This will help reduce your mental stress level and as the game proceeds the game actively engages your body and your mind.
Pets also benefit our physical and mental health. Pets are family members; like humans, they need love, health care and attention. This is a give-and-take relationship and these daily interactions improve our health, our mind, our body and hearts.
Pets can contribute to positive mental health they help relieve stress and depression. Ever notice how your pet reacts when you are upset or sad. Their intuition is makes them great support and therapy animals. So the next time you sit down and cuddle your pet give then an extra snuggle as a thank-you.
Volunteering also provides health and mental benefits to us so if you have some spare time think about getting out of the house and involved with an organization that is involved with your personal projects. Of course, I recommend Precious Paws Rescue but I do recognize and accept that there are many great and helpful groups in our community that need YOUR skills.
There are also organizations that can use your help from home if travel is a problem. Keeping yourself involved makes your life mush more enjoyable and keeps your mind functioning and improves your thinking capabilities.
For more information or questions, call 845-649-6314 and remember the Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center at 3768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by say hello and cuddle a kitty.
