CC Whiskers Tails 0322

The kitten season is just around the corner and these babies along with their moms will need a lot of TLC as well as veterinary care.

 Photo courtesy of Pat O'Brien

The Precious Paws Rescue Cats' Meow Scramble is our major fundraiser, and the support of our community is much appreciated and needed. As an all-volunteer pet rescue charity, the monies raised are used to help us provide care for our rescued pets.

As a Florida resident for these past 20-plus years, I am aware that golf is a primary sport for our population. There are more than 32,000 golf courses around the world. While golf may be a professional sport, – the recreation golf excursions far outweigh the professional contests.

