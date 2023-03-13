Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 8 for a Charity Celebrity Cornhole Singles Tournament at the Chet Cole Enrichment Center at 5325 W. Safari Lane in Lecanto at the Key Training Center.
From noon until 2 p.m. there will be exhibition games until the celebrities begin playing at 2 p.m. to raise funds for their individual charities.
There is no admission charge. Celebrities are collecting now through April 8 for donations for their own charities.
The celebrities playing for charity are:
- Sam Himmel, superintendent of schools, for the Citrus County Education Foundation.
- Gerry Mulligan, author and publisher emeritus of the Citrus County Chronicle, for Main Street Crystal River.
- Andrea McCray, owner of Manatee Maven Bakery Inverness, for the Nature Coast Community Band.
- Frank DiGiovanni, retired Inverness city manager, for the Female Veterans Network of Citrus County.
- Jeff Dawsy, retired Citrus County Sheriff, for Jessie’s Place.
- Phyllis Smith, 90 who for many years has volunteered for disabled Citizens. Her grandson, a Key Training Center Client, will play for her. Phyllis Smith’s charity is the Key Training Center.
Before they play, each celebrity will still be collecting donations for their charity at their tables before the event begins at 2 p.m. Check donations should be made out to the celebrity’s charity.
An anonymous donor is giving each celebrity player matching dollars up to $1,000 for their charities.
Mary Lee Johnson of the GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club is chairing this event, sponsored by the woman’s club and “Women Helping Women” group.
“Our Woman’s Club is also giving the charity winner $1,000 for their charity,” said Johnson.
“Adult disabled women are working together with members of the CRWC to become strong, caring, independent women,” she said.
“Bill Geffert is the volunteer coach for the Women Helping Women amazing Cornhole Team,” she said.
“As a volunteer coach working with these ladies, I’ve learned they are all special in their own way. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with them,” said Geffert.
“I hope you will all join us at this event and see what powerful women can do for their community,” Johnson said. “Be the change you want to see in this world.”
