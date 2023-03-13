Cornhole organizing from Key

These are some of the Cornhole team of “Women Helping Women.” In front, from left are Margie Harper, Shirley Jones, Kathleen Lee, Mary Lee Johnson, Lina Clloutier, Katie Tysinger and Mavis Burns; in back are Helen Lemke, Cindy Browder, Leslie Martineau, Serena and Coach Bill Geffert.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 8 for a Charity Celebrity Cornhole Singles Tournament at the Chet Cole Enrichment Center at 5325 W. Safari Lane in Lecanto at the Key Training Center.

From noon until 2 p.m. there will be exhibition games until the celebrities begin playing at 2 p.m. to raise funds for their individual charities.

