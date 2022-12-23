A big thank-you to the residents of Walden Woods South for their hard work in this year’s fundraising effort for the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
Each day, people would anxiously look out their windows to see if it was their turn to get “flocked” by a large gang of pink flamingos.
Once a donation was made, the birds would fly away to another home looking to get fed with more dollars.
Adding to the grand total were several other fundraising events, including a yard sale, an old-fashioned cakewalk, plus proceeds from a spaghetti dinner and Jingle Dinner sales.
When all receipts were totaled, the community raised $7,000, beating the goal by 17 percent.
